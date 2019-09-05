Four-Run Fourth Keys Columbus in 7-3 Win over Stripers

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (0-2) held an early 2-0 lead, but allowed four runs in the fourth inning in a 7-3 loss to the Columbus Clippers (2-0) in Game 2 of the Governors' Cup Semifinals on Thursday night at Coolray Field.

Scoring Recap: Ryan LaMarre (1) hit a 355-foot leadoff solo home run to right off Logan Allen to give the Stripers a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Cristian Pache extended the lead to 2-0 in the second with an RBI single scoring Jack Lopez. In the fourth, Daniel Johnson cut the Stripers' lead to 2-1 with an RBI single. Later in the inning, Dioner Navarro (1) hit a 374-foot three-run homer to right-center off Ian Anderson to give the Clippers a 4-2 lead. Gwinnett cut it to 4-3 in the fifth as Drew Waters doubled and scored on an error. An RBI double by Johnson in the sixth, RBI single by Navarro in the eighth, and solo homer by Andrew Velazquez (1) off Rafael De Paula in the ninth extended the Columbus lead to 7-3.

Stripers Stats: Anderson (L, 0-1) pitched 5.1 innings, yielded five runs on six hits, walked three, and struck out four. Tyler Matzek worked 1.2 scoreless innings in relief. At the plate, LaMarre and Pache each went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Lopez went 2-for-4 with a double.

Clippers Stats: Allen (W, 1-0) tossed 5.1 innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits. Cam Hill (H, 1) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, and Josh Smith (S, 1) added 1.2 scoreless innings. Navarro went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs to pace the Columbus offense. Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Quote: "We made a few mistakes and they capitalized," Stripers Manager Damon Berryhill said. "They only hit a few balls hard but when they did it really counted."

Postgame Notes: LaMarre's leadoff homer was his fourth overall this season. He ranked second on the club with three leadoff homers during the regular season. Following two home losses, the Stripers now need to sweep all three games in Columbus to advance to the Governors' Cup Championship Series.

Next Game (Friday, September 6): Governors' Cup Semifinals Game 3, Gwinnett at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. at Huntington Park. RHP Kyle Wright (11-4, 4.17 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Shao-Ching Chiang (9-9, 5.15 ERA) for the Clippers. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

