Mud Hens Announce 2020 Schedule

TOLEDO, OH - Get ready for another exciting season of Mud Hens Baseball! The boys of summer return to Fifth Third for the 2020 home opener on Thursday April 16. Mark the calendar and start making your plans to play ball with the Hens in 2020!

The 19th season playing at Fifth Third Field begins with a seven-game road trip to Indianapolis and Louisville before heading back to Toledo for the home-opener. It kicks off with a seven-game homestand again facing their West division rivals, first with a four-game series against Indianapolis, followed by a three-game series with Louisville.

Thirty-three of the 70 games will be played on weekend dates (Friday-11, Saturday-11, Sunday-11). The Mud Hens celebrate Memorial Day (May 25), Father's Day (June 21), and Labor Day (September 7) at home. The team plays at home 12 games in June, 13 games in July and 17 games in August! The Hens are slated to finish the season at Fifth Third Field with a three-game series against Columbus.

The Mud Hens will hit a new attendance milestone during the 2020 season when the 10 millionth fan visits the ballpark. Last season, area schools set a new School Education Day record with 29,783 students and educators attending the four games. Learning the game of baseball will continue in 2020 during our four School Education Days and four Future Mud Hens baseball camps.

Throw in fun theme nights, Muddy and Spike's Inflatable Theme Park, the spectacular postgame fireworks show, and Hensville Live! free postgame concert series in Hensville Park- and you'll wish baseball season started tomorrow!

All 18 Opening Day games at Fifth Third Field have been standing room only sell-out crowds. Flock Memberships are on sale now for next season, and it's not too early to begin planning your group outings. Opening Day and single game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale at a later date.

For more information on Flock Memberships call 419-725-4367 or visit www.mudhens.com.

