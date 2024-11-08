Four Revolution II Players Earn International Selections for November Fixtures

November 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Four New England Revolution II players including midfielder Cristiano Oliveira, goalkeeper JD Gunn, forward Alex Monis, and defender Colby Quiñones have collected national team call-ups for upcoming fixtures during the November FIFA international window.

Oliveira will join the United States Under-17s for their November training camp in West Palm Beach, Fla. Gunn records his second call-up to the Panama National Team for a pair of 2024 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals matches against Costa Rica (Nov. 14; 9:00 p.m. ET & Nov. 18, 9:00 p.m. ET). Monis will suit up for the Philippines National Team for international friendlies at Hong Kong (Nov. 14; 7:00 a.m. ET), followed by a home match on Nov. 19, with the opponent to be determined. Quiñones will represent Puerto Rico in a pair of Concacaf Nations League matches against Aruba (Nov. 15, 7:00 p.m. ET) and Haiti (Nov. 18, 7:00 p.m. ET).

Oliveira, who inked an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Revolution II in October, earns his first call-up with the U.S. U-17 National Team. Oliveira will participate in a week-long training camp in preparation for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers next February. A Somerville, Mass. native, Oliveira has previously represented the Stars & Stripes at the U-15 and U-16 levels. He logged one assist across 10 appearances with Revolution II in 2024.

Gunn earns his second international selection, after appearing on Panama's roster for friendlies against the United States and Canada in October. The 24-year-old goalkeeper made his professional debut with Revolution II earlier this year, earning starts in all of his 18 MLS NEXT Pro appearances.

Monis' call-up is his fourth for the Philippines. Last month, Monis collected two caps in a pair of 2024 King's Cup matches. Monis registered his first assist off the bench in his international debut on June 6 and has since earned starts in four of his six appearances with the Philippines. During the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, the winger ranked second on Revolution II in goals (8) and assists (4), both career highs.

Quiñones will resume Concacaf Nations League action, after representing Puerto Rico in October. The Bedford, N.H. native has earned nine caps since making his senior international debut in June 2022. Most recently, Quiñones made four starts on the international stage, including three full 90-minute performances. In MLS NEXT Pro play this season, the defender suited up for 14 appearances in a Revolution II uniform.

Additionally, 15-year-old Revolution Academy forward Jonathan Cante, a Pawtucket, R.I. native, has been selected to represent the Guatemala U-17 National Team. Cante, who previously represented Guatemala's U-15 team, will take on Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica as part of the team's preparations for next year's Concacaf World Cup qualifiers. Liam Connors, head coach of the Revolution Academy U-14 team, will serve as an assistant coach for the U.S. U-16 National Team for a training camp in Toluca, Mexico. The U-16s will play two international friendlies to conclude the camp.

