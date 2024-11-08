New York Red Bulls II Goalkeeper Aidan Stokes Selected to England U-17 National Team Roster Ahead of International Friendlies

November 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Aidan Stokes has been selected to the England U-17 National Team ahead of two friendly matches against Belgium's U-17 National Team in Tubize, Belgium.

Stokes completed his second season with New York Red Bulls II where he started 18 matches and recorded a 60.6% save percentage. The goalkeeper made his first MLS NEXT Pro start against Philadelphia Union II on April 21 and recorded his first career clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Toronto FC II on September 22.

This will be Stokes first call up to the English Youth National Team. He most recently was called into the United States U-17 National Team on August 29 for the Vaclaav Jezek Cup, where he made two starts against Germany and Slovakia. The goalkeeper previously has been called into two United States U-15 camps making his national team debut on April 28, 2023 in a matchup against Spain.

Stokes has also appeared in five international friendlies with Wales U-16 National Team, making his debut on November 6, 2023 in A 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland U-16 National Team.

England will be playing two friendly matches against Belgium's U-17 National Team at the Belgium Football Centre in Tubize, Belgium. The first match will be Friday, November 15, while the second matchup will be played on Monday, November 18.

