Four Pitchers Added to Rox Roster for the 2021 Season

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today the signings of four additional pitchers for the 2021 season. They include Jet Kern (Georgia State), Brady Posch (Nebraska-Omaha), Dawson Sweatt (Georgia State) and Max Steffens (Augustana).

Kern, a right-handed pitcher, is a sophomore at Georgia State University. He has appeared in three games for the Panthers this season, throwing six innings. Last season with Georgia Highlands College he struck out 15 batters in 7.2 innings and collected five saves.

Posch is a freshman left-handed pitcher at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. In high school, the Sauk Rapids native, led his team to an American Legion state tournament berth and was named the Sub-State Legion 12 Tournament Most Valuable Player. He led his team with a 1.86 earned run average and earned all-conference and all-section honors.

Sweatt is a sophomore left-handed pitcher at Georgia State University. He has appeared in relief during three games for the Panthers this season. He has thrown four innings while striking out five batters with a 2.25 earned run average. Sweatt transferred to Georgia State after playing the 2020 season at McLennan Junior College where he was ranked as the number four junior college left-handed pitcher in the nation and a top 25 overall junior college prospect.

Steffens, a right-handed pitcher, is a senior at Augustana University. In 2019 he had a 9-1 record with a 2.77 earned run average in 97.1 innings pitched. In 2021 he was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year. In 2019 Steffens was named the NSIC Pitcher of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, a Division II Second Team All American, and the Central Region Pitcher of the Year.

With the latest signings, the Rox now have 23 players signed to the 2021 roster.

