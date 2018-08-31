Four More Homers in Home Win over I.E.

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Rancho Cucamonga opened their final home stand of the regular season with another win over their I-10 rivals, as the Quakes bested the Inland Empire 66ers by a final of 6-3 at LoanMart Field on Friday night.

?Rancho slugged four home runs to add to their franchise record-setting total (197) and the pitching staff enjoyed a solid night, sans a home run allowed to a former Quake.

Donovan Casey (6), Omar Estevez (15) Cody Thomas (18) and Nick Yarnall (7) all went deep for Rancho on Friday.

Casey's three-run shot in the first off Inland Empire starter Erik Manoah (2-12) set the tone and helped Rancho improve to 20-7 against the 66ers this year.

Rancho starter Wills Montgomerie enjoyed his best start of the year, firing 4 1/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision. Ryan Moseley (6-3) came on with two on and one out in the fifth and ended up getting out of the jam and pitching 1 2/3 innings to earn the win.

Jordan Sheffield gave up a three-run homer to former Quake Julian Leon in the seventh, as Inland Empire pulled to within three, at 6-3.

Logan Salow worked a perfect eighth, before having to face the tying run in the ninth, but earned his third save of the year with two scoreless frames overall.

Rancho (84-53, 49-18) will face Inland Empire again on Saturday, sending Isaac Anderson (9-6) to the mound, opposite Simon Mathews (4-6) at 7:05pm.

Saturday's game features post-game Fireworks thanks to Chaffey College! Tickets to the game are available online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

