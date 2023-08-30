Four Late Runs Lead Shuckers To Second Straight Win Over Smokies

KODAK, TN - With the game tied in the eighth, Carlos Rodriguez lined a two-out single into left to put the Biloxi Shuckers (63-58, 29-23) ahead for good against the Tennessee Smokies (68-53, 32-21), leading to a 7-4 Biloxi win in game two of the series at Smokies Stadium on Wednesday night. The win, combined with a Montgomery Biscuits loss, puts Biloxi a half-game behind the Biscuits for the division lead with 16 games remaining.

The Shuckers scored early off Cubs' top pitching prospect, Cade Horton, using an RBI double from Freddy Zamora to drive in Ernesto Martinez from first in the second for a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, a groundout to third from Carlos Rodriguez brought home Zamora and extended the lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the inning, Cole Roederer smashed a three-run home run to right after two walks, giving the Smokies a 3-2 lead. The lead, however, didn't last long as Jackson Chourio tallied his 81st RBI of the year with a bloop single to center, scoring Isaac Collins from second and tying the game at three.

After Roederer's home run, Shuckers' starter TJ Shook allowed one hit over his final 4.1 innings of work. He worked around three walks and struck out three before being lifted in the sixth for the bullpen. Ryan Middendorf was first out of the bullpen, who hadn't pitched in a game since Saturday, and retired Pablo Aliendo looking, stranding two and keeping the game tied.

The two teams traded scoreless frames until the eighth when Rodriguez's single gave Biloxi a 4-3 lead. They added onto it with a sliding infield single from Ethan Murray, extending the lead to 5-3. In the bottom of the eighth, Roederer brought the Smokies within one with a sacrifice fly. The Shuckers, however, responded with an RBI double from Wes Clarke to center. The double was off his bat at 105 MPH, the hardest hit of the day from the Shuckers. Clarke was then driven in on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 7-4.

Cam Robinson finished a five-out save with a perfect ninth, notching his 12th of the year. Middendorf (3-1) earned the win while Smokies' reliever Zac Leigh (3-1) took the loss. The Shuckers also stole three bases, putting them three away from becoming the third Southern League team since 2005 to tally at least 200 in a season.

Lefty Adam Seminaris will start for Biloxi on Thursday against righty Brandon Birdsell. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT at Smokies Stadium.

