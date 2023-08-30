Huntsville Stars Tribute Night Set for September 8

MADISON, Alabama - The Stars of North Alabama baseball's past return on Friday, September 8. The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce the full details for Huntsville Stars Throwback Night at Toyota Field next week.

Over 30 former Stars players will be back in town to appear at the Trash Pandas game. Of the players scheduled to appear, 13 were members of the 1985 inaugural Huntsville Stars team that went on to win the Southern League Championship, while nine eventually reached the big leagues.

The group represents the entirety of the Stars' tenure, beginning as an Oakland A's affiliate from 1995-98 before finishing as a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate from 1999-2014.

The full list of players is below:

Charlie O'Brien - 1985 Stars, Played 15 MLB seasons for eight teams from 1985-2000, including a World Series Championship for the Atlanta Braves in 1995

Greg Cadaret - 1985-87 Stars, Pitched 10 MLB seasons for eight teams from 1987-98

Francisco Matos - 1990-93 Stars, Played for the Oakland A's in 1994

José Tolentino - 1987-87 Stars, Played for the Houston Astros in 1991

Steve Phoenix - 1991-94, 1997 Stars, Pitched for Oakland from 1994-95

Rob Nelson - 1985 Stars, Played five MLB seasons for Oakland and San Diego from 1986-90

Bert Bradley - Pitching Coach for the 1991-92 and 1997-98 Stars, Pitched for the 1997 Stars, Pitched for the A's in 1983

Wally Whitehurst - 1986-87 Stars, Pitched seven MLB seasons for three teams from 1989-96

Donovan Hand - 2008-11 Stars, Pitched for the Brewers in 2013 and Reds in 2015

Rocky Coyle - 1985-86 Stars, Hit the game-winning home run in the 9th inning of Game 5 of the 1985 Southern League Championship Series to give the Stars their first title

Chip Conklin - 1985 Stars

Scott Whaley - 1985-86 Stars

Bob Hallas - 1985 Stars

Rick Stromer - 1985-86 Stars

Wayne Giddings - 1985 Stars

Brian Guinn - 1985-86 Stars

John Marquardt - 1985 Stars

Mark Bauer - 1985 Stars

Dave Wilder - 1985-86 Stars

Brad Fischer - 1985-87 Stars Manager

Hunter Morris - 2011-12, 2014 Stars, 2012 Southern League MVP

Brian Criswell - 1986-88 Stars

Stan Hilton - 1986-87 Stars

Russ Kibler - 1987-88 Stars

Benji Grigsby - 1994-95 Stars

Joe Kramer - 1986-97 Stars

Roy Anderson - 1987 Stars

Kevin MacLeod - 1990 Stars

Jimmy Jones - 1987-88 Stars

Doug Scherer - 1986-87 Stars

Damon Farmar - 1986 Stars

Darrin Duffy - 1987-88 Stars

Kyle Heckathorn - 2011-12 Stars

Joining them will be former Stars front office members Larry Schmittou, Dan Harrison, Larry Smith, Jay Grider, John Rocco, Bill MacKay, Kirk Giles, Cynthia Giles, Kent Pylant, Dave Demonbreun, Larry Ketchum, Jimmy McGucken, Rick Davis, Don Rizzardi, and Charlie Crute. Dale Tafoya, author of the newly released book One Season In Rocket City will also be in attendance.

During the Trash Pandas' 6:35 p.m. game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Rocket City will be wearing specialty Stars jerseys and caps. The game-used, autographed jerseys will be auctioned off, with the proceeds benefitting The Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation and Friends of Rescue, Inc. Fans can bid on the jerseys by texting 'hsvstars' to 76278 or by visiting hsvstars.givesmart.com. The auction will begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at the end of the seventh inning. Jerseys start at $75 and go up in $25 increments. A team signed jersey raffle and hat will also be available in a raffle with tickets costing $5 for 3 tickets, $10 for 7, and $20 for $20.

Before the game, all former players will be recognized in a special ceremony. All players will also participate in an autograph signing with fans on the Bill Penney Toyota Concourse for one hour before the game. Fans are encouraged to bring in their own items to get signed. Trash Pandas merchandise will also be available at the autograph signing.

The Trash Pandas only have one homestand remaining in the regular season, from September 5-10 against Pensacola.

