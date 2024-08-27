Four Georgia Swarm Players Make Roster for Haudenosaunee Nationals

August 27, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







The Georgia Swarm is excited to share that four of its players-Jeremy Thompson, Lyle Thompson, Brendan Bomberry, and Kason Tarbell-will be representing the Haudenosaunee Nationals at the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships in Utica, New York from September 20th to 29th.

The Haudenosaunee Nationals recently announced their roster on August 26th, featuring a blend of experienced players and newcomers. This will be Haudenosaunee's sixth team appearance, having secured silver in the previous five championships. This year, the team aims to achieve a higher feat and strive for their first-ever gold medal.

Additionally, nine Georgia Swarm players will be competing across the top three ranked teams-Canada, Haudenosaunee, and the USA, promising a premiere showdown.

For more information, please visit the Haudenosaunee Nationals' official announcement https://haudenosauneenationals.com/blogs/news/haudenosaunee-nationals-announce-roster-for-2024-world-box-championships

2024 World Lacrosse Men's Box Championships Schedule

https://worldlacrosse.sport/events/2024-world-lacrosse-box-championships/mens-schedule/

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.