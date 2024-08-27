Mammoth Personnel Set to Impress at 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championship

August 27, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - With the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championship less than a month away, nations around the world have been gradually releasing their official rosters for the upcoming 28-team tournament. Set to take place in the greater Utica, New York area Sept. 20-29, one of the greatest showcases of top-tier lacrosse is set to feature the world's top-ranked athletes in the direst of formats.

Following the opening four days of pool play, where seven different groups will play each of the other squads in their respective pools, the top-performing units will advance into playoff and placements matches. Once things are eventually narrowed down to the world's best two squads, this summer's gold medal game will take place on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. MT.

The bronze medal game will take place the evening prior, with the first medal match of the tournament beginning on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. MT. Back in 2019, when the tournament was last hosted, it was Team Canada which ultimately won gold, with the Haudenosaunee capturing silver and the United States settling for bronze.

The United States, Canada, England and Haudenosaunee, arguably the tournament's most talented nations, will comprise of Pool A's group. Pool B is represented by Israel, Hong Kong China, Mexico and Belgium, while Pool C consists of Finland, Switzerland, Japan and Greece. Pool D features Czech Republic, Scotland, Jamaica and Chinese Taipei, while Pool E welcomes Netherlands, Austria, Italy and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Rounding out the seven groups, Australia, Slovakia, Puerto Rico and Hungary will be grouped together in Pool F, leaving Germany, Ireland, Poland and China to round out the pack in Pool G.

The Colorado Mammoth, United States and all North American athletes continue to embrace and compete within the home of the sport's most successful leagues and overall starting point of the game we all love. And while we're very much here to support the game and competition on all levels, there are a few specific guys Mammoth fans and front office personnel will be keeping their eyes on when the fun starts up.

Those men are set to represent their respective nations next month in the ever-dramatic showcase, including Dillon Ward (Canada), Tim Edwards (USA), Eli McLaughlin (Haudenosaunee) and Zed Williams (Haudenosaunee).

Ward, who's rather decorated within international play at all levels and in all formats of the game, returns to Team Canada once more after helping the team secure a gold medal effort five years ago.

Edwards, set to contribute as a defenseman and likely helping out at the faceoff dot as well, returns for his second stint with the team after helping the squad capture a bronze medal back in 2019.

Williams, who's represented the Haudenosaunee nation in the past, most recently as a long pole last summer in the outdoor, is primed to make his debut with the indoor team next month as a big-body presence in the O-zone. The same goes for McLaughlin, who made his outdoor debut with the Nationals last summer.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to all of the enticing action as the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championship begins on Friday, Sept. 20 by following along with the World Lacrosse site and can keep an eye on coloradomammoth.com and Mammoth social media channels for in-tournament updates!

