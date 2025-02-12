Forward Madison Sign Central Midfielder José Carrera-García for 2025 Season

February 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed center midfielder José Carrera-García, pending league and federation approval. Before his time with the Flamingos, Carrera-García spent two years with USL League One team, Central Valley Fuego, where he scored six goals, including one goal in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup. Carrera-García also assisted on four goals while on the squad, playing in a total of 54 matches for the club.

"Jose is a proven USL League One leader and performer," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "We think his character and mentality align with our core beliefs, and we feel that his qualities in and out of possession will help us accomplish our goals for 2025."

Before his time with Central Valley Fuego, Carrera-García spent two seasons with the Chattanooga Red Wolves, serving as team captain during both seasons. Across his two seasons with the team, Carrera-García scored four goals and assisted on another ten.

"I am very excited to be part of this amazing club," said Carrera-García. "I can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the league and compete to help bring a championship to Madison."

Carrera-García began his college career in 2013 when he joined the UC Berkeley Golden Bears as a freshman. During his time with the team, he played an essential role, starting in 71 of the 72 matches that he played for the team, tallying 17 goals and 29 assists. Carrera-García also received multiple honors during his time at the university, including United Soccer Coaches NCAA All-Far West Region first team, All-Pac-12 first team, and Pac-12 Player of the Week.

In 2018 Carrera-García began his first professional contract, playing with the Mexican Liga de Expansión MX club, Celaya FC. While at Celaya FC, Carrera-García assisted on one goal and appeared in 22 matches for the squad. In July of 2020, Carrera-García made the switch to USL Championship team, Las Vegas Lights FC, for the remainder of the 2020 season, playing in 13 games and assisting on two goals. In 2021, shortly after his time in Las Vegas, Carrera-García made another move to compete for the USL League One team, the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.