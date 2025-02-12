Denison's Munson Stadium Announced as Official Training Ground of Texoma FC

February 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce, in conjunction with the City of Denison, Munson Stadium as the Official Training Ground of Texoma FC. This announcement highlights Texoma FC's dedication to bringing professional sports to Texoma, establishing the region as an emerging hub for professional sports.

Munson Stadium, an iconic, 80 year-old landmark in the heart of Denison, will provide Texoma FC an elite level training facility as the club prepares for its highly anticipated inaugural season in USL League One. The partnership with the City of Denison reflects a shared vision of bringing professional sports in the area while creating new opportunities for fans, athletes, and local businesses.

"To have the opportunity to train in Denison and play in Sherman is massive for us as we look to be a regional team that unites the two communities." said Texoma FC President, Ben Watson. "We are grateful to Denison ISD for allowing us to train at such a great facility as Munson Stadium."

The City of Denison has played a pivotal role in making this partnership a reality, demonstrating its dedication to growing sports and recreation opportunities for the community. By naming Munson Stadium as Texoma FC's Official Training Ground, the city is not only supporting the growth of professional sports in the region but also fostering economic development, tourism, and youth involvement in the sport. This collaboration reflects a shared dedication to creating a lasting impact that extends beyond the field.

"Munson stadium represents the history and pride of Denison,Texas." said Texoma FC CEO Simon Keizer. "We are thrilled for our professional athletes to train in such a heralded facility at the heart of Downtown and equally grateful to partner with Denison ISD."

In honor of the announcement, Texoma FC and the City of Denison will be hosting an Open Practice for the Texoma FC first team on Monday, February 17 at Munson Stadium. Fans will have the opportunity to watch Texoma's first professional sports team train in preparation for their long awaited preseason match against MLS Next Pro Champions North Texas SC. Those who wish to attend may not post any photos or video of the event and must RSVP.

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

