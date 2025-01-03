Forward Madison Return First Team All USL League One Midfielder Devin Boyce

January 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has exercised its contract option on Missouri-native, Devin Boyce, pending league and federation approval. A proven playmaker, Boyce joined the Flamingos after a strong 2023 season with Greenville Triumph SC where he started in 23 of 29 appearances, scoring one goal and providing three assists. He continued his consistent form into 2024 appearing in 30 matches for the 'Mingos and earning himself All League First Team Honors after tallying six goals and four assists in league play while maintaining his reputation as a hard-working menace in the midfield.

"Dev is coming off one of his best-ever professional seasons, and we are happy to have him back in Madison," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "His unwavering energy on both sides of the ball brings a lot to our group. His versatility, ability to score, create and press are important for what we want to accomplish in 2025."

Boyce was not only one of the 'Mingos most prolific goal-scorers in 2024, but he also had a team-high 49 key passes and contributed defensively by leading the squad in tackles won.

"I'm very excited to be returning to Madison next season," said Boyce. "We established a great foundation and I can't wait to see what the team can accomplish. Can't wait to get back to work!"

Boyce began his collegiate journey in 2016 at the University of New Mexico, playing in 39 matches before transferring to Saint Louis University. There he made an immediate impact starting in 32 matches over two years, scoring nine goals, and notching seven assists. Boyce earned First Team All-Conference honors and a USC NCAA DI Second-Team All-Southeast Region selection in his junior year followed by a Second Team All-Conference nod in his senior season.

Boyce began his professional career in 2020 with Union Omaha during their inaugural season. His standout 2021 campaign included 29 matches, five goals, nine assists, and over 2,200 minutes of play culminating in a League One title. In 2022, he joined Memphis 901 FC in the USL Championship before returning to USL League One with Greenville Triumph for the 2023 season.

