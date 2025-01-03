Now Accepting Union Omaha 2025 Invitational Tryouts
January 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha News Release
Union Omaha is hosting our Invitational Tryouts for 2025! There will be two sessions held at Omaha Sports Complex, located at 14706 Giles Road Omaha, NE 68138. Applicants only need to attend 1 of the 2 sessions.
Session 1 will be Tuesday & Wednesday, January 14th & 15th from 10am - 1pm.
Session 2 will be Thursday & Friday, January 30th & 31st from 12:30pm - 3:30pm.
Interested players can fill out the application.
