Forward Madison FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Rivals Forward Madison FC, Union Omaha play to scoreless draw in defensive, physical battle at Breese Stevens Field, as 'Mingos, Owls tally first league clean sheet of season.

