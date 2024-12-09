Forward Madison FC Re-Sign Keeper Bernd Schipmann

December 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)









MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Bernd Schipmann for the 2025 USL League One season, pending league and federation approval. The return marks Schipmann's third season with the club after a year where he made 34 appearances in the League & Jägermeister Cup. The German played a key role in leading the 'Mingos to the Jägermeister Cup Final and a 2024 USL Semifinals appearance. With a host of stellar performances throughout the 2024 campaign, Bernd was nominated for 2024 USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year.

"Bernd has proven himself to be one of the better keepers in the league," Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser, said. "His steady, calming presence, shot stopping ability and quality distribution fit the profile we like in the position and we expect to continue the progress he has made here at Forward Madison."

Schipmann's 2024 campaign saw him contribute to the 'Mingos defense that kept 14 clean sheets while allowing just 28 goals in League & Jägermeister Cup play. Along with that, he had a League regular season best, 11 clean sheets. Schipmann recorded a .75 for goals per 90 which earned him second best in the league.

When asked about his return, Schipmann touched on using the momentum from last season to go all the way in 2025. "I'm happy to be back for another year at Forward Madison in front of the awesome crowd as we look to bring home a trophy in 2025," Schipmann said. "We have unfinished business and we showed that we are a top team in the league. We're going to build on what we started last year!"

Hailing from Germany, Schipmann began his professional journey in soccer with Schalke 04 II and Holstein Kiel II. In 2018, the goalkeeper transitioned to Rot Weiss Ahlen, an Oberliga Westfalen club, where he made 61 appearances over three seasons, securing 11 clean sheets along the way.

Schipmann's standout performances earned him a call-up to the Philippines national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Representing his country on the international stage, he made three appearances, including a clean sheet against Guam in 2021.

