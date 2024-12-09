FC Naples Welcomes Jayden Onen as Inaugural Player Signing

December 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Naples, FL - In a landmark move for Collier County's first professional soccer team, FC Naples is thrilled to announce the signing of Jayden Onen. As a versatile center attacking midfielder, Onen brings a rich pedigree from both the English Football League (EFL) and United Soccer League One (USL).

"Jayden's arrival marks a historic moment for FC Naples as we gear up for our debut in the 2025 season," remarked Coach Matt "Gaffa" Poland. "His remarkable journey through top academies and leagues in England and his proven track record in the USL make him an invaluable asset. We can't wait for him to showcase his abilities on the field at Paradise Coast Sports Complex."

From Arsenal Roots to Naples' Heart

A North-London native, Onen's soccer journey commenced at Arsenal Football Club Academy, showcasing his potential at an Elite English academy. His skillset secured him successive scholarships at Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion, where he notably appeared in the EFL Trophy.

Transitioning to professional play, Onen's career flourished at Brentford's B team with 30 appearances and three goals. He then moved to Reading FC in the English Championship, where he played in the EFL Championship against Norwich in December 2020. His brief period at Sheffield Wednesday followed before his pivotal move to the US.

Onen's international experience is highlighted by his dual nationality in the United Kingdom and Uganda. He was called up to play for the Uganda National team for the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, demonstrating his versatility and international appeal.

In the USL, Onen's flair was unmistakable. Starting with Forward Madison and most recently with Lexington SC, his performances culminated in a nomination for the USL League One Young Player of the Year after an impressive 2023 season.

Ready for the Challenge

Onen is set to report to FC Naples by mid-January to begin pre-season training. "The USL has been a fantastic stage for me, and I'm eager to continue that journey with FC Naples," said Onen. "I'm excited to connect with the fans and contribute to the team's success from the get-go."

Transaction: FC Naples signs Jayden Onen for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

Player Details:

Name: Jayden Onen

Pronunciation: JAY-den OH-nen

Position: Center Attacking Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 170 lbs

Jersey Number: 10

Date of Birth: February, 17, 2001 (23)

Hometown: Tottenham, England

Nationality: United Kingdom / Uganda

Previous Clubs: Arsenal FC Academy, Brentford B, Reading U23, Forward Madison, Lexington SC

