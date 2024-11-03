Forward Madison FC Clinches Historic Playoff Win, Advances Closer to USL League One Title

November 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC triumphed over Charlotte Independence in a hard-fought 2-0 victory during their first-ever home playoff match at Breese Stevens Field, advancing in the USL League One playoffs. The match began with early pressure from both sides, each creating dangerous chances. In the 8th minute, Jimmie Villalobos tested Charlotte's defense with a powerful shot from outside the box, which was saved by Charlotte's goalkeeper Austin Pack. Forward Madison continued to press, with Ferrety Sousa and Derek Gebhard both making attempts, keeping Charlotte's defense on high alert.

Madison found the breakthrough in the 38th minute when Gebhard scored from the center of the box, assisted by a pinpoint cross from Devin Boyce. This goal sparked the home crowd and gave Madison the upper hand going into halftime. Madison's defense was solid, warding off several attempts from Charlotte's Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. and Fabrice Ngah, who kept testing Madison's backline. At halftime, Madison held a 1-0 lead, with fans hopeful for a strong finish.

The second half saw continued intensity as Charlotte pushed to equalize. Madison's defense, led by Mitchell Osmond and keeper Bernd Schipmann, remained resilient, successfully handling multiple Charlotte set-pieces and close-range shots. In the 86th minute, Wolfgang Prentice nearly extended the lead with a left-footed shot from outside the box, but Pack once again came through with a save.

As the match neared its end, Charlotte's frustration led to a foul in the penalty area, and Anton Sorenson received a yellow card for a rough challenge on Prentice in the 90+1' minute. Boyce stepped up for the penalty and, with composure, sent the ball to the bottom left corner to secure Madison's 2-0 lead in stoppage time. This goal sealed Charlotte's fate, and Madison's defense kept control through the last few moments.

Forward Madison's coach, Matt Glaeser, praised the team's hard work and resilience after the match, stating, "I thought we put on a performance that we can all be proud of as a club and community." He commended the team's defensive organization, particularly their pressing, which minimized the need for deep defensive actions and maintained their energy levels for the game.

With the result of the Northern Colorado Hailstorm and Spokane Velocity match tonight, Forward Madison will now host Spokane Velocity in the semifinals at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, November 9th at 6 PM CT.

