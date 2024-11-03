Spokane Velocity Secures First Playoff Victory, Advances to Semifinals

November 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC went on a second-half scoring spree, and goalkeeper Brooks Thompson delivered a shutout to lead the No. 7 seed club to a 3-0 win over No. 2 seed Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in the first round of the USL League One Playoffs on Saturday.

In addition to securing their first playoff win, Velocity claimed the second quarterfinal upset in USL League One history - the only prior instance happening in the inaugural 2019 playoffs.

"Tonight was a test of who wanted to win more, and we showed it," said Velocity midfielder Luis Gil, who scored in the 53rd minute. "We played a tough opponent who has made it difficult [for us] to play against all season long, but we showed a lot of character and heart to come out on top when it mattered the most."

Spokane will advance in the bracket to face No. 3 seed Forward Madison FC in the semifinals next weekend, with the exact date and time to be announced. The Flamingos are also coming off their first-ever playoff win, defeating No. 6 seed Charlotte Independence 2-0.

Hailstorm came out firing in the first half, repeatedly sending long balls into their attacking half, where they often set up Ethan Hoard for a chance to get on the board. Hoard took three shots and had five touches in the box before halftime.

One of Hoard's closest chances came on a possession that lasted six seconds. It started with Velocity's Anuar Peláez striking the left post and Hailstorm's Bruno Rendón gaining possession and launching a big clearance that found Hoard perfectly in stride for a one-touch shot. Velocity goalkeeper Brooks Thompson rose up to make the save in the top right corner, keeping Northern Colorado scoreless.

While none of Spokane's five first-half shots were on target, it only took eight minutes of second-half action for the club to pull in front with a goal from Gil. The sequence began with a Peláez shot attempt getting blocked and Gil corralling the ball before burying a shot in the top left corner from close range.

Velocity didn't take their foot off the pedal, with Javier Martín Gil sending a cross from the right end line to Peláez, who was right in front of the goal to put Spokane up 2-0 in the 64th minute.

"It was a magnificent night for everyone involved with Spokane Velocity," Peláez said. "Grateful to be able to score and help the team advance to the semifinal."

As Hailstorm looked desperate to rally, their hopes were dashed when Jack Denton scored off one touch from the center of the box after receiving a short pass from Masango Akale in the 68th minute. It marked Denton's first professional goal.

"Congrats to Jack on his first career goal," Gil said. "He was crucial in our success and it was well deserved to get rewarded for it."

Northern Colorado continued to search for its first goal, but Velocity's back line held up strong for the remainder of the match, which included six minutes of stoppage time.

"I thought defensively we were compact and solid, and in the final third, we showed that bit of quality and class to put the game to bed that we have been lacking in the previous weeks," Denton said. "So hopefully we can use this for confidence to build on and take into next week."

Guarding the net for Velocity, Thompson recorded four saves in goal and faced pressure from Hailstorm's front line from start to finish.

Guys were amazing in the back and we were great on the counter," Thompson said. "Really good in front of goal as well. We suffered when we had to, and I'm super proud of this group."

As Velocity continues on the road for its matchup against Madison, head coach Leigh Veidman said he hopes the fans are fired up in Spokane.

"We hope we gave the fans something to cheer about back in Spokane, and now we get our focus on the semifinal in Madison next week," Veidman said.

Aequus Sports LLC/USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, with a home opener August 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One currently competing in their first season.

