Forward Madison FC Brings Back Longest Tenured Player, Derek Gebhard

December 23, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has exercised option on veteran Forward, Derek Gebhard, for the 2025 Season, pending league and federation approval. This will be Gebhard's fifth season with the team, cementing him firmly as the longest-running Flamingo in club history. Gebhard started in 24 matches in league play in 2024 and hit his 100th club appearance in July, making him only the second FMFC player to achieve the milestone. Derek's consistency on the pitch and versatility on the ball make him an invaluable cornerstone of the FMFC offense.

"Derek had a great season with us in 2024," said Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He is versatile, quick on the dribble in the one-v-ones and can produce quality in the attacking third. His steady mentality and professionalism make him a key contributor for us year after year. We are happy to have our longest tenured player back for another campaign."

Derek was a force to be reckoned with on offense this season with six goals, five assists, 27 key passes and 22 chances created. Gebhard's stellar performance on the pitch also made him a contender in the USL One Golden Playmaker race in 2024.

"I'm excited to be back for year five," said Gebhard. "I'm looking forward to building off of the last couple of seasons and pushing to bring the club a trophy!" With his loyalty to the club and the city, Gebhard has earned himself bragging rights as a fan favorite in Madison. Forward's supporters group, The Flock, organized a post-match ceremony and presented him with a gift to recognize his 101st game with the club earlier this season.

Gebhard's early career started to take shape in 2018, playing for El Paso Locomotive FC in USL Championship league and scoring two goals in 18 appearances before being loaned to Charlotte Independence in USL League One. In 2019, Gebhard transferred to Oklahoma City Energy FC and then back to Charlotte Independence before landing in Madison in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.