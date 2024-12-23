Westchester Soccer Club Announces Three Additional Signings

Mount Vernon, NY - Westchester Soccer Club today announced their next three roster additions for their inaugural season in USL League One, bringing in a trio of established American players, two with strong local ties, to join their initial signee, Major League Soccer and Jamaican International wing back Kemar Lawrence. The three latest additions are New Jersey native Samory Powder, Queens native Conor McGlynn and USL veteran Stephen Payne. WSC will officially open their first season on March 8 in Greenville, SC against Greenville Triumph SC with their home opener at The Stadium at Memorial Park against Rhode Island SC on April 27. The signings are pending league and federation approval.

'Our goal throughout the signing process is to bring in athletes who have great experience and success on every level, as well as being individuals who are reflective of what we are building year-round in the community, and we think Samory, Stephen and Conor fit that mix perfectly,' said Simon Baines, Sporting Director of WSC. "They will be key pieces of our club on and off the field as we head towards the season opener."

The trio includes:

Powder (Edison, NJ), the 2022 USL League Two Player of the Year who has also been a key member of The Trinidad and Tobago national team during his career, returns to the New York area after beginning his career with the New York Red Bulls Academy in 2016. Since then, Powder had perhaps his best season playing with the Hudson Valley Hammers in 2022. The explosive defender led the Hammers in goals from fullback and was a key contributor to the Hammers through the end of 2024. He has also spent time with the Portland Timbers U18/19 team and was a second team All Horizon League selection while in college at The University of Detroit-Mercy.

McGlynn (Middle Village, NY) spent all four years of his college soccer career at Siena College between 2016 and 2019, where he made 75 appearances, scored 7 goals and tallied 16 assists. He signed with Hartford Athletic in 2020, playing three seasons before joining Rhode Island FC ahead of their inaugural 2024 season Conor's younger brother is Jack McGlynn, who also plays for Philadelphia Union in MLS.

Payne (Birmingham, Ala.) played five seasons professionally in Portugal before returning to the U.S. for the past three seasons, first with the Richmond Kickers and then in 2023 and 2024 with Forward Madison.

The club will be announcing several more signings in the coming weeks, as they ready for their initial season this coming April. The full schedule is at https://www.westchestersc.com/

