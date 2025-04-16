WSC Falls 3-1 at Detroit City FC in Third Round Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Play

Jeciel Cedeño converted the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner in the eighty-fifth minute, breaking a 1-1 second half tie and giving Detroit City FC a 2-1 lead that they never relinquished, on their way to an eventual 3-1 win Wednesday night in the third round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup in Hamtramck, Michigan. The loss ends WSC's US Open Cup run in their inaugural season, after taking their first two matches.

The two clubs played to a scoreless draw in the first half, with Detroit City controlling most of the early action before WSC started a strong counter heading into the end of the opening 45. The second half saw a considerable uptick in opportunities for both sides, before DCFC broke through in the seventy-fifth minute on a Morey Doner right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner off a pass from Jay Chapman, beating keeper Dane Jacomen. The lead was short-lived as WSC came back to knot the score just five minutes later, as team leading scorer Juan Carlos Obregón found the back of the net again, with a right-footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner off a pass from Noah Powder. The game remained tied until the closing minutes, when Powder fouled Cedeño in the penalty area, and Cedeño beat Jacomen for the lead. Detroit's Darren Smith then put the game away, scoring on a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal off an assist by Jordan Adebayo-Smith in the fourth minute of extra time. Detroit City outshot WSC 24-6 in the game, and advances on in US Open Cup play.

WSC will return to action in USL League One this Saturday night at Richmond Kickers, as their season-opening road trip continues.

