Construction Underway for Fort Wayne FC's Stadium; Date of International Friendly Changed

April 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







A giant step was taken this week toward the construction of Fort Wayne FC's new home ground.

Work is formally underway at Bass Road and I-69 for a world-class, state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium, set to open in 2026. Privately funded, the completed project will be the largest outdoor stadium in Northeast Indiana.

"These are exciting early steps in preparing the site for our new stadium," said Scott Sproat, Fort Wayne FC's Chief Operations Officer. "We will release more details in the weeks to come, but we're on schedule to realize our plans and progress toward the future vision of Fort Wayne FC hosting professional soccer in 2026."

As announced at a Feb. 24 press conference, Fort Wayne FC will join USL League One in 2026 and play home matches in the new venue south of Bass Road and west of I-69.

"Our staff has been hard at work making sure this season in USL League Two will be another championship season, and there is a considerable buzz around Fort Wayne as we work toward growing the game of soccer in the area," Sproat said. "We're also hard at work making sure that the new stadium will provide a premier experience for fans in 2026 and put our players in position to succeed at the professional level."

Fort Wayne FC, which won Valley Division championships in 2023 and 2024, will begin its final USL League Two season May 11 against Sueño FC.

Tickets for all games are on sale now, and those who purchase season tickets in 2025 get priority for 2026 when the new stadium opens.

Fort Wayne FC has announced 23 players for its roster, including Northeast Indiana-natives Reid Sproat, Namik Mehic and David Anderson, and returning players Tiago Dias, Anthony Hernandez, Aboubacar Traore, Gaku Nishimura and Aurie Briscoe.

International friendly date changed

The date of Fort Wayne FC's international friendly has been changed to 7 p.m. June 28, from the previously announced date of June 29.

The world-class opponent will be announced soon, and the change to a Saturday night from a Sunday will allow Fort Wayne FC to accommodate more fans for what's sure to be a must-see match.

Tickets for all matches are on sale now at fortwaynefc.com.

Did you miss Thursday's kit reveal? It was done with the assistance of the production team at Remedy Live, which advocates and teaches the importance of mental health, reducing the stigma in individual cultures. Visit them at www.remedylive.com.

Purchase our new jersey at shop.fortwaynefc.com.

