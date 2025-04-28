The Game behind Soccer is Changing in Northeast Indiana

by Dean Jackson

April 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Call it a dress rehearsal. Call it a learning lab.

Fort Wayne FC is using this season to get it all right. They are blending sports, entertainment, and youth development. Their goal is to unite the community with the region's first professional soccer team. They aren't just rolling out a team; they're building an entire ecosystem.

This year is about laying the groundwork, testing the systems, and ensuring that when the big leap to professional status happens in 2026, they're not just ready, they're roaring to go.

"We're not just building a soccer team; we're building a legacy," says Scott Sproat, chief operating officer for the team. "This is about making something that unites people, honors our community, and shows Fort Wayne in a fresh light."

He envisions Fort Wayne FC as a cornerstone of the community, a beacon drawing people in from all walks of life.

Fort Wayne FC's new 9,280-capacity stadium, under construction on Bass Road, just west of Interstate 69, is more than a soccer venue. It is designed to be versatile. The space will hold concerts, festivals, and community events. It will also include features like beer gardens, concession patios, and luxury suites with North American appeal with a traditional European feel with drink rails and seating that fits price points and preferences.

But this isn't just about fancy amenities.

Beyond entertainment, the stadium promises to boost the local economy, support youth development, and foster inclusivity. Sproat knows that a vibrant, active stadium can be a catalyst for positive change, drawing in investment and sparking new opportunities for the city. It's about creating a ripple effect that goes far beyond 90 minutes on the pitch.

It all kicks off on Sunday, May 11, when Fort Wayne FC hosts Sueño FC at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium. The match starts at 6 p.m. and marks the beginning of a season that will run through July 12. (It is Mother's Day and all moms get in free with a child ticket purchased day of match.)

This isn't just another opening day. It's the start of something special.

Sproat knows plenty about the sports landscape and its impact. With decades of leadership experience at the Fort Wayne Fury basketball team and the Komets hockey team, he brings expertise, passion, and a vision for what soccer can achieve in this region. He's seen the power of sports to unite a city, to create a shared identity, and he's determined to replicate that.

His move wasn't just business-it was deeply personal. He couldn't pass up the chance to work alongside DaMarcus Beasley and Mark Music of Ruoff Mortgage. Beasley is the only male to represent the United States in four World Cups.

Together, their vision for Fort Wayne FC transcends sports, shaping a legacy for the city. These aren't just investors; these are partners who are deeply committed to Fort Wayne. They're building something bigger than themselves, something that will outlast them.

"This stadium isn't just about soccer," Sproat explains. "It's about creating a space where the community can come together-through sports, concerts, and so much more. We want this to be a hub of activity and pride for Fort Wayne, not just today but for years to come." This hub idea is key. Sproat sees the stadium as a central gathering place, a spot where memories are made, friendships are forged, and a sense of belonging thrives.

Music's approach to privately funding the stadium without public money sets a precedent for what private investment can achieve in building a city's identity. It's a testament to their belief in Fort Wayne, their belief in soccer, and their belief in what they're creating. They're putting their money where their mouth is and saying, "We're all in."

Located on Bass Road, the stadium promises to redefine the fan experience. Buzzing beer gardens, lively concession patios, and field-level suites will give fans a unique perspective. They're designing the space with the fan in mind, ensuring that every visit feels special. It's not just about watching a game; it's about being part of an event.

Sproat emphasizes that it's all about creating amazing moments. He highlights the transformative impact of another local gem.

"Parkview Field has been transformative for downtown Fort Wayne, thanks to the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Mike Nutter and his team. They never take its success for granted. Instead of just enjoying their beautiful ballpark, they actively look for new ways to add value. They connect different communities, improve the experience, and create pride in coming downtown for a game.

"In minor league baseball, the experience often outweighs the game itself, especially if it's done exceptionally well. You're not typically watching every play with intense focus-it's more about the atmosphere and shared moments."

The stadium will do more than entertain. It will also be a youth soccer academy. This will help develop talent and support the next generation of players. They're not just filling seats; they're building futures. They're giving kids a pathway, a dream to chase.

"The academy is the foundation," Sproat says. "It's about creating a soccer culture that grows and thrives long-term, building something the community can truly be proud of." This academy is the heartbeat of the entire operation. It's where the future of Fort Wayne FC is being nurtured.

The University of Saint Francis has provided a valuable temporary home for Fort Wayne FC, offering an opportunity to refine operations and connect with the community ahead of its new soccer-specific stadium in 2026. They're making the most of every step of this journey, turning every challenge into an opportunity to learn and grow.

This year's 2025 season is much more than a stepping stone-it's a classroom. On the pitch, the team is preparing for its final USL League Two season, sharpening players and coaches for the leap to USL League One in 2026. Off the field, the club is focused on refining every process. Ticketing systems, staffing, and game-day logistics are all being tested and improved with the future in mind. They're ironing out the kinks, so when the big moment arrives, they'll be firing on all cylinders.

"This summer is about working out the details," Sproat adds. "We're making sure everything is seamless when the time comes to open our new home." He's obsessed with the details because he knows that's what separates good from great.

Fan engagement drives everything Fort Wayne FC does this year. Events like the Mother's Day Special and Youth Sponsorship Program make soccer accessible to families and fans of all backgrounds. They're actively reaching out, inviting everyone to be a part of this.

"We have a chance to make fans," Sproat notes. "Soccer appeals universally-it draws people who might not connect with traditional local sports. This is our opportunity to open the game to everyone." They're expanding the tent, welcoming in folks who might have felt left out before.

These outreach efforts reflect a broader mission. Fort Wayne FC isn't just building a fan base-it's creating a movement that unites the community through shared experiences. They're building something bigger than a team; they're building a community.

The 2025 season is about more than soccer. It's about legacy.

"The beautiful game is already here in the beautiful city," Sproat reflects. "We're shining a light on our great community with the stadium and everything else we're building." He highlights what is already there, boosts the good, and gives Fort Wayne a reason to come together.

Sidebar: Promotional Highlights

Soccer Mom's Day

Celebrate Mother's Day at the stadium! Moms enter FREE when accompanying a child who purchases a ticket.

Youth Soccer Night

Kids wearing their soccer uniforms enter FREE-Come showcase your team spirit and enjoy the game!

Community Giveback Nights

Support local churches, chambers of commerce, and community organizations by purchasing tickets. A portion of proceeds will go back to these groups.

International Friendly

Don't miss the major team match with an international team-an unforgettable cultural and sporting experience.

Simplified Ticketing

Digital ticketing with unique barcodes and parking passes for each game-no more paper hassles!

Ticket Prices

Advance Single Match Tickets: Adults: $15-$22 Children (Under 12): $10-$17

Day-of-Match Walkup Tickets: Adults: $17-$24 Children (Under 12): $12-$19

International Friendly Tickets: Adults: $25-$32 Children (Under 12): $15-$22

Visit FortWayneFC.com for more details and tickets.

