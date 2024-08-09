Forward Logan Jones Re-Signs with Stars

TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars have announced the re-signing of 6'3" forward Logan Jones to a two-year contract. The Auburn native will be in his sixth season when the 2024-25 season kicks off. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

There is no mistaking the fact that Jones is ready to go and build on the incredible run the Stars made at the end of last season.

"First of all, I'm delighted to be back in the blue and orange for another two years. The opportunity to compete against and alongside such incredible players is truly a blessing. My excitement for this upcoming season to arrive is barely containable. Our Stars team has come a long way from when I joined five seasons ago and, in my humble opinion, I have as well," said Jones.

Stars General Manager Nick Perera commented on Jones' growth as a player and how much more he expects to see Jones as he continues to learn.

Perera said, "Logan is such a big part of our team and is someone who still has so much potential to fulfill. He strives to improve his game, learn and grow and is someone who can really make his mark on our team and throughout the league. He's still so young and has such a long and prosperous career ahead of him, and I'm really looking forward to seeing him grow with the Stars."

In his five seasons with Tacoma, Jones has appeared in 78 games compiling 29 points on 16 goals and 13 assists. His end-to-end play last season also saw him set a career-high with 16 blocks.

The 11-game win streak Tacoma went on and taking eventual Ron Newman Cup Chihuahua to a knockout game in the playoffs has increased Jones' hunger for bringing a championship to Tacoma even more.

He said, "Looking ahead to next season, there's plenty to be optimistic about considering the events of last year, but also the feeling of having unfinished business lingers, too. We've been on the cusp of doing something great over the last two years but haven't quite been able to get over the hump. It's time to prove to everybody that we're the team that we think we are, and I'm looking forward to it. We won't get any handouts along the way but I'm up for the challenge."

Stars fans can see the first step of the 2024-25 season this Sunday at Fan Fest at the Tacoma Soccer Center. Doors open at 4 pm and will feature an inter-squad scrimmage. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the players on the field as well. Tickets are available at www.tacomastars.com/fanfest and at the door.

