Fort Bend County to Honor Space Cowboys Special Advisor Deacon Jones with Proclamation

February 21, 2022







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys Special Advisor Deacon Jones will receive a proclamation from Fort Bend County Judge KP George at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, at the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court.

Jones will be honored for his contributions to Fort Bend County in helping bring professional baseball to Sugar Land, as well as providing tickets for underserved communities to attend games at Constellation Field since 2012 through the Deacon's Dugout initiative.

Jones has served as a special advisor within the Sugar Land front office since the franchise debuted as an independent club in 2012. He was instrumental in bringing awareness to the newly founded franchise throughout Fort Bend County, while also providing over 60 years of experience playing and working within professional baseball organizations. His No. 4, which he wore for parts of his playing career, was retired by Sugar Land in 2019.

Prior to joining the Sugar Land front office, Jones served as the hitting coach for the Houston Astros (1976-82) and San Diego Padres (1984-87). He made his Major League debut with the Chicago White Sox in 1962 and appeared in three Major League seasons - all with Chicago.

