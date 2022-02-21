OKC Dodgers Hosting Annual Job Fair this Week

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers will host the team's annual job fair for 2022 gameday staff on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers are seeking multi-talented, highly motivated team players. Available positions include ushers, gate attendants, ticket window attendants, field crew, cashiers, cooks, quick service managers, in-seat servers, team store staff and much more.

A full list of open positions can be found below.

"Our gameday staff has always been, and will always be, a vital piece of the fan experience at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "We typically have around 250 gameday employees working during our home games, and the people we hire during our job fair are the ones on the front lines assisting fans and providing the level of unsurpassed customer service we pride ourselves on."

The job fair will be held in the Legends Lounge at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on both days. Interested job seekers should enter the ballpark through the glass doors adjacent to the team store located on South Mickey Mantle Drive.

The 2022 baseball season begins April 5, with gameday employee training sessions throughout March. Those applying for any position must be available for all 75 Dodgers home games as well as other events held throughout the year. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age.

Applicants should be prepared to interview with Oklahoma City Dodgers' full-time staff during the job fair. Bringing résumés are encouraged but not required.

For more information on the 2022 OKC Dodgers job fair, visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-1000.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

CUSTOMER SERVICE

Gameday Ticket Sellers

Ticket Takers

Ushers

FOOD SERVICE

Line and Prep Cooks

Quick Service Expediters & Managers

In-Seat Vendors & Servers

Premium Level Servers

Warehouse Attendants

Dishwashers

TEAM STORE

Merchandising Sales Associates

OTHER

Field Crew Assistants

