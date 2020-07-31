Former Stockton Ports Pitcher Bill Rogers Passes Away

The Stockton Ports are saddened by the passing of former pitcher Bill Rogers. Bill was born in York, Maine on December 11, 1944, and was a son of John and Florence (MacInnis) Downing and grew up in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Bill graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1963 and later attended Keene (NH) State College. He served in the United States Coast Guard Reserves for six years. Bill was married to Anne (Kenney), who he had met at Keene State College in 1966 and enjoyed 33 years until her death on February 14, 1999.

Bill was a right-handed relief pitcher for the 1965 Stockton Ports team, holding an ERA of 4.38 over 37 innings pitched. Bill played a total of six years in the Baltimore Orioles organization.

He later became an entrepreneur and had several businesses including WILISCO for 4 years, which sold gifts, WJR Desserts & Ice Cream, which sold ice cream products wholesale, and for six years, owned Anne's Dairy Bar in Orange, before becoming a licensed real estate broker in the area.

