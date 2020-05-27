Former Stockton Port Jerry Haines Has Passed Away

May 27, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





The Stockton Ports organization is sad to acknowledge to the passing of former player Jerry Haines at the age of 92.

Haines was born in nearby Oakland, CA, but grew up and attended school in Stockton.

During his time in college, Haines excelled at both basketball and baseball for the University of the Pacific where he studied education.

Following his distinguished college career, Haines joined the Ports ahead of the 1950 season as a pitcher with the Pacific Coast League team.

Haines proceded to serve his country as an officer in the Army Corps during the Korean War. Though his athletic career was ended due to a foreign war, Haines used his education background in his next phase of life as a civilian.

He became the principal at Pioneer High School in Whittier, CA and eventually earned his doctorate in education from the University of Southern California. Haines later consulted on the curriculum development for the state of California.

Haines leaves behind his wife Helen after 72 years of marriage and will be missed greatly by his friends and family.

He was a scholarly man who left an indelible impact on those who knew him and those who didn't.

The Ports family asks that you keep Haines and his family in your thoughts during this difficult time.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.