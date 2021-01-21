Former Stockton Port Ben Hines Passes Away

January 21, 2021 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







The Stockton Ports are saddened to acknowledge the passing of former player Ben Hines, a member of the 1961 Stockton Ports team. Hines passed away on January 13th at the age of 85. Hines played two seasons in the minor leagues including the 1961 campaign with the Ports. He held a .211 batting average with 5 home runs over 140 total games played in the minor leagues.

Hines would return to his alma mater of the University of La Verne as their baseball coach. Hines guided La Verne to the NAIA World Series five times, winning the title in 1972. He was named NAIA Coach of the Year in 1977. Hines would gather over 500 wins as the coach of La Verne and made the postseason every year from 1968-1980.

Hines also spent two years coaching at Arizona State University before coaching in the Major Leagues with the Mariners, Angels, Astros, and Dodgers. He coached on Tommy Lasorda's staff from 1985-1986 and 1988-1993 as a hitting coach and first base coach. He helped the Dodgers capture the 1988 World Series title.

For more about Ben Hines visit the following websites:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=hines-001ben

https://www.leopardathletics.com/general/2020-21/releases/20210113o8dzws

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from January 21, 2021

Former Stockton Port Ben Hines Passes Away - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.