Former Second-Rounder Melotakis Signed
March 20, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release
CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Friday the signing of left-handed pitcher Mason Melotakis.
Melotakis (pronounced melo-TACK-iss) brings six seasons of professional experience to Cleburne, having pitched at the Triple-A level for parts of two campaigns. A native of Grapevine, Texas, Melotakis was drafted by the Twins in the second round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Northwestern State. The left-hander dominated at two minor league levels after signing, posting a combined 1.88 ERA between Rookie-level Elizabethton and Class-A Beloit. In 2013, the Twins converted Melotakis to the starting rotation, and he responded with an 11-4 record and 3.16 ERA in 18 starts.
The following season, Melotakis moved back to the bullpen for good and earned a pair of promotions along the way. He compiled a 3.45 ERA for High-A Fort Myers, then posted a sparkling 2.25 ERA for Double-A New Britain.
Tommy John surgery deprived Melotakis of his 2015 season, but the talented southpaw picked up right where he left off with a stellar 2016 campaign. Pitching in 36 games for Double-A Chattanooga, Melotakis fashioned a 2.97 ERA with 42 strikeouts and only 12 walks in 33.1 innings. He was selected as a Southern League Mid-Season All-Star for his efforts. The 28-year old then added a strong stint in the prestigious Arizona Fall League, allowing only two runs in 11 innings while issuing just one walk.
After continuing to carve up Double-A hitters to the tune of a 2.42 ERA the following year, Melotakis earned his first promotion to Triple-A Rochester for 21 relief appearances. The Twins assigned him to Rochester once again to start 2018, but released Melotakis despite posting a 3.07 ERA in eight games. The Rockies signed the 6'2, 220-pounder as a minor league free agent on May 17, 2018, but after 16 Triple-A appearances and two separate stints on the disabled list, Melotakis elected free agency.
For his career, the southpaw is 28-12 with a 3.43 ERA in 195 games, 175 of which have come out of the bullpen. In 322.1 innings, Melotakis owns 307 strikeouts to only 122 walks, having allowed 317 hits. He has 11 career saves.
The signing of Melotakis gives the Railroaders 23 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during Spring Training, which begins May 7.
2020 Signings
INF Alay Lago
C John Nester
C Blake Grant-Parks
RHP Jesus Sanchez
INF Chase Simpson
RHP Alex Boshers
OF Angel Reyes
RHP Angelo Palumbo
LHP Michael Gunn
INF David Gonzalez
RHP Osmer Morales
LHP Rick Teasley
OF Hunter Clanin
RHP Arlett Mavare
INF Colton Pogue
RHP Edward Cruz
RHP Garrett Alexander
RHP Jake Joyce
LHP Nathan Foriest
RHP Bryan Saucedo
RHP Landon Holifield
OF Zach Nehrir
LHP Mason Melotakis
