Former Second-Rounder Melotakis Signed

March 20, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Friday the signing of left-handed pitcher Mason Melotakis.

Melotakis (pronounced melo-TACK-iss) brings six seasons of professional experience to Cleburne, having pitched at the Triple-A level for parts of two campaigns. A native of Grapevine, Texas, Melotakis was drafted by the Twins in the second round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Northwestern State. The left-hander dominated at two minor league levels after signing, posting a combined 1.88 ERA between Rookie-level Elizabethton and Class-A Beloit. In 2013, the Twins converted Melotakis to the starting rotation, and he responded with an 11-4 record and 3.16 ERA in 18 starts.

The following season, Melotakis moved back to the bullpen for good and earned a pair of promotions along the way. He compiled a 3.45 ERA for High-A Fort Myers, then posted a sparkling 2.25 ERA for Double-A New Britain.

Tommy John surgery deprived Melotakis of his 2015 season, but the talented southpaw picked up right where he left off with a stellar 2016 campaign. Pitching in 36 games for Double-A Chattanooga, Melotakis fashioned a 2.97 ERA with 42 strikeouts and only 12 walks in 33.1 innings. He was selected as a Southern League Mid-Season All-Star for his efforts. The 28-year old then added a strong stint in the prestigious Arizona Fall League, allowing only two runs in 11 innings while issuing just one walk.

After continuing to carve up Double-A hitters to the tune of a 2.42 ERA the following year, Melotakis earned his first promotion to Triple-A Rochester for 21 relief appearances. The Twins assigned him to Rochester once again to start 2018, but released Melotakis despite posting a 3.07 ERA in eight games. The Rockies signed the 6'2, 220-pounder as a minor league free agent on May 17, 2018, but after 16 Triple-A appearances and two separate stints on the disabled list, Melotakis elected free agency.

For his career, the southpaw is 28-12 with a 3.43 ERA in 195 games, 175 of which have come out of the bullpen. In 322.1 innings, Melotakis owns 307 strikeouts to only 122 walks, having allowed 317 hits. He has 11 career saves.

The signing of Melotakis gives the Railroaders 23 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during Spring Training, which begins May 7.

2020 Signings

INF Alay Lago

C John Nester

C Blake Grant-Parks

RHP Jesus Sanchez

INF Chase Simpson

RHP Alex Boshers

OF Angel Reyes

RHP Angelo Palumbo

LHP Michael Gunn

INF David Gonzalez

RHP Osmer Morales

LHP Rick Teasley

OF Hunter Clanin

RHP Arlett Mavare

INF Colton Pogue

RHP Edward Cruz

RHP Garrett Alexander

RHP Jake Joyce

LHP Nathan Foriest

RHP Bryan Saucedo

RHP Landon Holifield

OF Zach Nehrir

LHP Mason Melotakis

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.