Former Red Wing Joe Mauer Elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings congratulate former catcher JOE MAUER, who was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Mauer was one of three players who received the necessary 75 percent of all ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA), amassing a total of 76.1% of the total vote. He will be joined by Adrián Beltré and Todd Helton.

Mauer played in five games for the Red Wings in 2004, a year in which he entered as Major League Baseball's number one prospect. The catcher went 6-for-19 with three doubles. Mauer then again spent time with the Red Wings in 2008 when he made three starts as part of a rehab assignment. The lefty is the first player from the Minnesota Twins affiliation (2003-2020) to be inducted into Cooperstown and the first Red Wing since RHP MIKE MUSSINA (2019, Baltimore).

"The induction of Joe Mauer into the National Baseball Hall of Fame marks a proud moment for the Rochester community, as it highlights the exceptional caliber of players, managers, and executives who have been part of our history. Having 26 former Red Wings enshrined in Cooperstown is not just an impressive statistic; it's a reflection of the rich legacy and enduring excellence of baseball in Rochester. Joe's brief but impactful time with us adds another illustrious chapter to our storied history." - NAOMI SILVER, President, CEO, and COO of the Rochester Red Wings

Joe Mauer was selected first overall by the Twins in the 2001 First-Year Player Draft out of St. Paul's Cretin-Derham Hall High School and made his major league debut on April 5, 2004. He played all 15 of his major league seasons with the Twins, joining National Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Oliva as the only players in club history to do so. Mauer hit .306 (2123-for-6930) for his career with 428 doubles, 30 triples, 143 home runs, 923 RBI, 1018 runs scored, 939 walks, and a .388 on-base percentage. Primarily a catcher from 2004-13, he played 921 of his 1858 career games at the position, the most in Twins history among backstops.

The 2009 American League Most Valuable Player was named to the AL All-Star team six times, earned three Rawlings Gold Glove Awards at catcher, earned the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award five times, and won three AL Batting Titles, the only catcher in AL history to have done so.

"Joe's remarkable journey to Cooperstown is a source of immense pride for our team and a shining example of the world-class talent that has passed through our ranks. His journey through Rochester epitomizes the notion that when you come out to a ballgame on a summer night, you might just witness a future Hall of Famer stepping onto the field. Our fans are able to witness history on deck every night at Innovative Field" - DAN MASON, General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings

Mauer will become the 26th individual with ties to the Rochester Red Wings franchise to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Below is a complete list the of Rochester Red Wings franchise players, managers, and executives previously inducted.

