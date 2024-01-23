Saints Spice It up for 2024 with New Ticket Membership, Fans with Benefits Program

ST. PAUL, MN - Over the course of a lifetime, one engages in many different relationships. As the St. Paul Saints enter their 32nd season the organization has been involved with millions of different partners. Some since 1993, others they're still getting to know. Each relationship is special in its own way, but all very different. Some partners enjoy a frequent phone call, others like feeling special with gifts, and then there are those that are a little more casual, needing that little something special occasionally. As the Saints enter their 10th season at CHS Field they will continue to cultivate relationships with everyone through a new connection: the Saints Ticket Membership, Fans With Benefits.

The Saints are moving away from the traditional season ticket model and creating a membership allowing fans even greater benefits, more flexibility, and unique events. Fans that purchase full or half-season memberships will receive the following Fans With Benefits opportunities:

Special Fans With Benefits Events: Enjoy distinctive events as part of your membership. Whether it's skating at the Minnesota Wild practice facility or a meet and greet with the players, there will be plenty of events throughout the year that will make you the envy of your friends.

April Flex Tickets: Yes, the month of April can be unpredictable in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. So, we've made this very simple for our fans. Whether you have a full-season or half-season membership, you can swap out your April games for any Tuesday-Thursday game the rest of the season. Don't want to sit outside in below 30 temps, take advantage of the beautiful summer dates in Minnesota.

Special Membership Gift: Everyone likes a special present. Each year that you renew your membership the Saints will provide a useful gift. It may be something beneficial for winter, summer, or just something that lets your friends know you're a big Saints fan.

Open House Event: Come enjoy CHS Field before the season heats up. Get a behind the scenes look at the ballpark as it hits its double-digit birthday. Get a look at the batting cages, clubhouse, and sit in the dugout. That's not all, as some of the finest craft breweries in the Twin Cities will be on hand, so you can sample their libations.

Dedicated Saints Family Member Rep: No one likes to be bounced around from person to person. The Saints take great pride in building relationships. Your membership gives you access to a dedicated rep who will answer all your questions, help with exchanging those April tickets, or create a memorable moment at a game.

Easy Renewal and Flexible Payment Options: We understand everyone's life is different. Why should everyone pay for their membership the same way? The Saints will work with their members and set up a payment plan that fits your needs.

STEP Program: Can't make it to a game? Fret not. You won't lose out on the money you paid for your tickets. Put your tickets on our system and when they are sold, you get 100% of the money that can be used for a future season membership or Saints bucks that can be used anywhere in the ballpark.

Discounted Pricing: As a member, you will never pay face value for a season ticket. That's our guarantee.

Full-season memberships include all 75 Saints home games while half-season memberships guarantee at least 37 home games. The Saints 2024 season begins at home on Friday, March 29 against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) at 6:37 p.m. and ends at home on Sunday, September 22.

For more information about the Saints Ticket Membership: Fans With Benefits, contact the front office Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.

