Former Rafter Selected to Arizona Fall League

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The first pitch for the Arizona Fall League was thrown last night and the season is underway. The AFL brings together the top 180 players in Minor League Baseball to play against one another. Roughly 60 percent of players that play in the AFL make a Major League Roster, including 321 All-Stars, 19 MVPs, six Cy Young Award Winners, seven World Series MVPs, 99 Silver Sluggers, 88 Gold Gloves, and 30 Rookies of the Year. This year the Rafters are represented by 2015 shortstop, Ernie Clement.

In his time with the Rafters, Clement played in 33 games hitting .311 and notching 41 hits. He only struck out five times throughout the season and totaled 17 stolen bases. Clement helped lead the Rafters to the most wins in a season up to that point.

In 2017, Clement was drafted by the Cleveland Indians and he has since then worked his way up the ladder. Most of the 2019 season was spent with the Akron RubberDucks, the Indians AA team. Clement totaled 103 hits and 46 runs this season with the RubberDucks. He was assigned to the Indians AAA team, the Columbus Clippers, on August 31st. In his 3 games with the Clippers, Clement had six hits, four RBIs, and held a .545 batting average.

Clement was one of twenty-three former Northwoods League players who are playing in Arizona over the next two months. The former Northwoods League players and their AFL Team are as follows:

Glendale Desert Dogs

Vince Arobio Madison 2015

Marshall Kasowski Lakeshore 2015-2016

Peoria Javelinas

Nick Mears Willmar 2017-2018

Penn Murfee Thunder Bay 2015

C.J. Chatham Wisconsin 2014

Owen Miller Lakeshore 2016-2017

Jared Oliva Wisconsin 2015-2016

Salt River Rafters

Simon Rosenblum-Larson Madison 2016-2017

Alex Vesia Mankato 2016

Luke Raley Lakeshore 2015

Mesa Solar Sox

Jonathan Teaney La Crosse 2016

Erich Uelmen Eau Claire 2015

Ernie Clement Wisconsin Rapids 2015

Greg Deichmann Lakeshore 2015

Scottsdale Scorpions

Mike Ellenbest Green Bay 2014-2016

Graham Spraker La Crosse 2015-2016

Cullen Large La Crosse 2016

Garrison Schwartz Mankato 2017

Surprise Saguaros

Nick Raquet La Crosse 2016

Sterling Sharp Madison 2014-2015

Mason McCoy La Crosse 2015-2016

Nick Banks Wisconsin 2014

Josh Stowers Madison 2016

