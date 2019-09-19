Former Rafter Selected to Arizona Fall League
September 19, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The first pitch for the Arizona Fall League was thrown last night and the season is underway. The AFL brings together the top 180 players in Minor League Baseball to play against one another. Roughly 60 percent of players that play in the AFL make a Major League Roster, including 321 All-Stars, 19 MVPs, six Cy Young Award Winners, seven World Series MVPs, 99 Silver Sluggers, 88 Gold Gloves, and 30 Rookies of the Year. This year the Rafters are represented by 2015 shortstop, Ernie Clement.
In his time with the Rafters, Clement played in 33 games hitting .311 and notching 41 hits. He only struck out five times throughout the season and totaled 17 stolen bases. Clement helped lead the Rafters to the most wins in a season up to that point.
In 2017, Clement was drafted by the Cleveland Indians and he has since then worked his way up the ladder. Most of the 2019 season was spent with the Akron RubberDucks, the Indians AA team. Clement totaled 103 hits and 46 runs this season with the RubberDucks. He was assigned to the Indians AAA team, the Columbus Clippers, on August 31st. In his 3 games with the Clippers, Clement had six hits, four RBIs, and held a .545 batting average.
Clement was one of twenty-three former Northwoods League players who are playing in Arizona over the next two months. The former Northwoods League players and their AFL Team are as follows:
Glendale Desert Dogs
Vince Arobio Madison 2015
Marshall Kasowski Lakeshore 2015-2016
Peoria Javelinas
Nick Mears Willmar 2017-2018
Penn Murfee Thunder Bay 2015
C.J. Chatham Wisconsin 2014
Owen Miller Lakeshore 2016-2017
Jared Oliva Wisconsin 2015-2016
Salt River Rafters
Simon Rosenblum-Larson Madison 2016-2017
Alex Vesia Mankato 2016
Luke Raley Lakeshore 2015
Mesa Solar Sox
Jonathan Teaney La Crosse 2016
Erich Uelmen Eau Claire 2015
Ernie Clement Wisconsin Rapids 2015
Greg Deichmann Lakeshore 2015
Scottsdale Scorpions
Mike Ellenbest Green Bay 2014-2016
Graham Spraker La Crosse 2015-2016
Cullen Large La Crosse 2016
Garrison Schwartz Mankato 2017
Surprise Saguaros
Nick Raquet La Crosse 2016
Sterling Sharp Madison 2014-2015
Mason McCoy La Crosse 2015-2016
Nick Banks Wisconsin 2014
Josh Stowers Madison 2016
Images from this story
|
Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Ernie Clement
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from September 19, 2019
- Former Rafter Selected to Arizona Fall League - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Five Former Loggers Invited to Arizona Fall League - La Crosse Loggers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Stories
- Former Rafter Selected to Arizona Fall League
- Rafters Continue Positive Impact in 2019 Season
- Rafters Announce Changes to Front Office
- Rafters Announce Full Selection for 3rd Annual Rushing Rapids Craft Beer Festival
- 10th Anniversary Season a Home Run in Rapids