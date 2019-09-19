Five Former Loggers Invited to Arizona Fall League

Five representatives of the La Crosse Loggers organization will participate in Major League Baseball's Arizona Fall League, an elite developmental league of 180 players from across Minor League Baseball. The six-team, 30-game season is hosted at the Spring Training facilities of the Athletics, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Mariners, Padres, and Rockies and will run through the end of October.

The Northwoods League will once again be well-represented in the AFL, including 23 former players on this year's clubs. Former La Crosse Loggers participating this fall are Mason McCoy (2015-16), Nick Raquet (2016), Cullen Large (2016), Graham Spraker (2015-16), and Jonathan Teaney (2016).

How good are the players in the Arizona Fall League? The 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland featured 43 AFL alums. Nearly 60 percent of all AFL players make a Major League roster, with an incredible 321 All-Stars, 19 MVPs, six Cy Young Award Winners, seven World Series MVPs, 99 Silver Sluggers, 88 Gold Gloves, and 30 Rookies of the Year. Recent Major Leaguers that participated in the AFL include superstars Cody Bellinger, Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Ronald Acuna, Jr., and Gleyber Torres.

