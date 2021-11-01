Former Port, Longtime Red Sox Legend Jerry Remy Passes Away

The Stockton Ports are saddened to hear about the passing of former Port and longtime Red Sox legend second baseman Jerry Remy. Remy passed away this past Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the age of 68 after a 13-year battle with lung cancer. The Ports send condolences to Remy's family and friends during this difficult time.

Before entering the minor leagues, Remy played for Somerset High School and Roger Williams University where he was drafted in the 8th round of the 1971 draft.

Remy played one season for the Ports coming in his first season as a professional in 1972. As a Port, he hit .265 with four home runs and 43 runs batted in in 133 games. He would spend two more seasons in the California Angels organization climbing up every level before debuting with the Angels in 1975.

He then went on to play for the Boston Red Sox organization for the rest of his 10-year career. The Massachusetts native was an All-Star just once in 1978 where he hit .278 while driving in 44.

After calling it a career following the 1984 season, Remy pursued broadcasting and stayed in Massachusetts signing on as a color commentator for the New England Sports Network (NESN) in the spring of 1986. He would cement himself at the helm of the Boston broadcast for the next three and half decades before stepping away in the early part of the 2021 season.

While spending nearly half of his life with the Red Sox organization along with the accomplishments and contributes to the franchise, Remy earned himself a spot in the Red Sox Hall of Fame being inducted in 2006.

