Former Port Fred Michalski Passes Away

The Stockton Ports are saddened to hear about the passing of former Ports player, Frederick William Michalski. Fred Michalski, died in Largo, Florida on May 5th, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; son, Matt; daughter, Susan; daughter-in-law, Katie; brother-in-law, Brendon; grandchildren, Padraig, and Piper; brothers, Phil, Ron, Les; and sister, Lee.

Fred was a Chicago native and All-American shortstop at Western Michigan University. He went on to play five years of professional baseball while playing for the Stockton Ports in 1967.. After his playing career, Fred received a master's degree from Xavier University and taught and coached baseball and basketball in the Columbus public schools for 30+ years at South High School, and Brookhaven High School.

