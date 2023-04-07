Former Padres Pitcher Brett Kennedy Rejoins Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Brett Kennedy. He begins his second season with the Ducks and eighth in professional baseball.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to Long Island and competing," said Kennedy. "Last year was great playing in front of great fans and for a first class organization."

Kennedy made six starts with the Ducks during the 2022 season. He went 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA, striking out 27 batters and walking nine over 32.2 innings of work. The Boston Red Sox purchased his contract on May 25 and assigned him to Double-A Portland in the Eastern League. He went on to pitch in 25 games (12 starts) with Portland and Triple-A Worcester, going 3-6 with a 3.87 ERA, five saves and 61 strikeouts to 29 walks over 76.2 innings.

The New Jersey native reached the Major Leagues in 2018 with the San Diego Padres. He made six starts at the big league level, posting a 1-2 record with a 6.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26.2 innings. The 28-year-old spent six seasons in the Padres organization (2015-19; 2021). He was named a Pacific Coast League All-Star in 2018 with Triple-A El Paso after going 10-0 with a 2.72 ERA and also earned Texas League Mid-Season All-Star honors in 2017 with Double-A San Antonio, going 13-7 with a 3.70 ERA. Kennedy was originally selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 amateur draft out of Fordham University in the Bronx, N.Y.

"My goals for this year are to help the Ducks get back to winning ways and further my baseball career," Kennedy added.

