Former Ohio State Standout CB Damon Arnette Signs with Houston Roughnecks

December 30, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Houston Roughnecks News Release







HOUSTON - The United Football League today announced cornerback Damon Arnette has signed with the Houston Roughnecks for the 2025 UFL season. Arnette's signing was announced in the latest transactions by the United Football League today.

A first-round pick (19th overall) of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft, Arnette appeared in 13 games with seven starts over two seasons, where he had three passes defended and 29 tackles, 23 solo.

The Ohio State standout appeared in 53 games during his time with the Buckeyes from 2015-19, totaling 140 tackles (104 solo), five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 27 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, helping the program reach the College Football Playoffs twice, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

Arnette started three seasons for the Buckeyes, including his final year in 2019, where he finished with a second-team All-Big Ten performance, recording 35 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and nine passes defended.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Arnette attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School and helped the program capture a 7A State Championship as a senior in 2014.

