Former NHL All-Star Kevin Dineen to Highlight Whalers Alumni Weekend

July 17, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced that former NHL All-Star, and fan favorite Kevin Dineen will highlight the list of 19 former Hartford Whalers returning to the city for the 6th Annual "Whalers Alumni Weekend" presented by Saint Francis Hospital with the Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Dineen at the luncheon (Saturday, July 22nd 11AM-1PM) at Dunkin' Park. The luncheon will include on-field batting practice, autograph session and a limited-edition poster. Proceeds for the luncheon will benefit the Yard Goats Foundation. Former Whalers players along with current Yard Goats players will be making a visit toSaint Francis Hospital (114 Woodland St, Hartford) on Friday at 10:00 AM. Media looking to cover the hospital visit can meet inside the hospital's main entrance. The Yard Goats will be hosting a pregame autograph session with the Whalers players prior to the game on Saturday.

The Yard Goats will be honoring the Hartford Whalers for the games on Friday (7:10 PM) and Saturday (6:10 PM) by wearing the specially designed hockey style jersey uniforms, and the ballpark theme will be branded to honor the popular former NHL franchise. Saturday the former Hartford Whalers players will be honored, and fans will have the opportunity to get autographs when the gates open at 4:00 PM.

Former Hartford Whalers participating this weekend are: Kevin Dineen, Andre Lacroix, Bill Bennett, Bob Crawford, Chuck Kaiton, Dave Baych, Don Nachbaur, Doug Roberts, Gordie Roberts, Grant Jennings, Jeff Brubaker, Mark Janssens, Marty Howe, Norm Barnes, Pat Boutette, Scott Daniels, Stew Gavin, Wayne Babych, Yvon Corriveau, and other special guests.

Tickets for the luncheon are available for purchase on the Yard Goats website, www.yardgoatsbaseball.com. The Yard Goats open their next homestand tomorrow night (July 18th) at 7:10PM against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. Individual game tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are available to purchase at yardgoatsbaseball.com or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

