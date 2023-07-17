Orelvis Martinez Promoted to Triple-A Buffalo

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday that infielder Orelvis Martinez has been promoted from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate, to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Martinez set a Fisher Cats single-season record with 30 home runs in 118 games last year. He added 17 more in 70 games this season, including 11 in May. From May 10 to July 14, Martinez hit .294 with 13 home runs, 31 RBIs, 33 walks, and a 1.010 OPS.

The 21-year-old Dominican Republic native was signed by the Blue Jays as an international free agent on July 4, 2018. Martinez was an MiLB.com Blue Jays Organization All-Star in 2021, hitting 28 home runs with a career-high 87 RBIs combined between Single-A Dunedin and High-A Vancouver.

Martinez is currently the top position-player prospect and the No. 4 overall prospect in the Blue Jays organization, according to MLB.com. This is the first time he has been promoted to Triple-A in his career.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Alan Roden will join the Fisher Cats from Vancouver. The 23-year-old Middleton, Wis., native was selected by the Blue Jays in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Creighton University. Roden hit .321 with 41 RBIs, 28 extra-base hits, and 42 walks in 69 games with the Canadiens and slashed .457/.558/.657 in nine games to start July.

The Fisher Cats begin a six-game road series against the Portland Sea Dogs Tuesday at 6 p.m. and return home for a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats next Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

