Former MLB Infielder Pete Kozma Signs with Cougars

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed infielder Pete Kozma this week. The MLB veteran spent parts of eight seasons in the big leagues, most notably with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals selected Kozma in the first round of the MLB Draft in 2007 from Owasso High School in Oklahoma. He made his MLB debut on May 18, 2011 and played for the Cardinals for five seasons. In 2012, Kozma had a game winning two RBI hit in Game 5 of the National League Division Series, which helped the Cardinals advance to the 2012 National League Championship Series.

"We are very happy to have Pete joining us," Cougars Manager George Tsamis said. "He has played at the highest level and is an elite defender."

Pete Kozma

Kozma became a free agent after the 2015 season and then spent the next few seasons between the MLB and Triple-A level with the Yankees, Rangers, Tigers and Athletics organizations. Overall, the Oklahoma native has played in 344 games at the big league level amassing an impressive .972 fielding percentage. Additionally, Kozma led the Yankees Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to the International League and Triple-A Championship.

Last season, Kozma signed with the Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association of Professional Baseball. The infielder had an impressive season hitting .291 with 53 RBI and accumulating a .986 fielding percentage over 84 games.

"Last year he only made four errors, which is incredible," Tsamis said. "He did a nice job swinging the bat and putting the ball in play. His experience and leadership is going to be great for us. We feel very strong defensively with Pete and Galli. It doesn't get much better than that."

The Kane County Cougars open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. Season tickets and group tickets are on sale now with single game tickets expected to go on sale in the spring.

