Former Mizzou Tiger, Strikeout Artist Joins Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Jacob Cantleberry has struck out batters everywhere he's been, from the Missouri Tigers to the Dodgers system. His next stop is with the Kansas City Monarchs.

The Monarchs have signed Cantleberry for the 2024 season, the club announced Friday.

Cantleberry, 26, is entering his fifth pro season in 2024. A former Dodgers prospect, he pitched with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 2022 and 2023.

The Greenwood, Indiana native sports an impressive 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in his professional career.

"Jacob definitely has swing-and-miss material," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "We feel that he has the potential to be a high-strikeout guy. We're looking forward to getting him into camp and seeing his stuff."

The Monarchs open their 2024 season May 10 on the road. Their home opener is May 16 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Cantleberry was Missouri's primary Friday night starter in 2019, posting a 4.73 ERA and striking out 97 batters, which ranked 13th in the SEC. He earned NJCAA All-American honors at San Jacinto College before heading to Mizzou.

The Dodgers drafted Cantleberry in the 13th round in 2019, moving him to the bullpen. He impressed in his debut season that year, earning a 1.03 ERA in 19 games in the Arizona and Pioneer leagues.

After sitting out 2020 due to the pandemic, Cantleberry made his Class A and High-A debuts in 2021. He was part of a combined no-hitter in July 2021 while with High-A Great Lakes.

Cantleberry cracked Double-A for the first time in 2022, with Tulsa. He began the 2023 season with the Drillers, making two appearances before being released.

