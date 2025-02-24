Former Major Leaguers Join Lexington Legends for 2025 Season

LEXINGTON, KY - A pair of former Major Leaguers are set to help lead the Lexington Legends into their 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Lexington Clinic.

Curtis Terry played for the Texas Rangers in 2021, filling in at the designated hitter role. The Snellvile, GA native is now entering his 10th season of professional baseball after being drafted in the 13th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Rangers. The veteran first baseman has logged a .272 batting average with 136 home runs and 467 RBIs. Terry will be joining another former major leaguer in Justin Williams on the Legends' 2025 roster.

Justin Williams played with the Legends in 2024 as well after his stint in the MLB. Williams played for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020 and 2021. Joining the team in the second half of the season last year, the former 2nd round pick from Houma, LA was a key piece of the Legends' roster that was considered one of the hottest teams as the season ended.

These pair of major leaguers will be alongside what's shaping up to be a powerful roster, ready to hit the 2025 Atlantic League season running.

Opening Day is right around the corner as the Lexington Legends will host the Charleston Dirty Birds on April 25th, 2025 for their 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Lexington Clinic. Fans can get their tickets now for the best entertainment in town this summer at LexingtonLegends.com.

