Former Major Leaguer and American Association MVP Sign with Blue Crabs

August 8, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf,MD) With the Blue Crabs pushing for a playoff spot in the second half, they have added some talent to their roster as they sit in first place in the North Division. The Crabs have added former Texas Ranger A.J. Alexy and the 2022 American Association Player of the Year, Jimmy Kerrigan.

A.J. Alexy is from Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, and is a flamethrowing right-hander that spent some time in the show. He was originally selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2016 draft, but at the trade deadline in 2017, he was a part of the Yu Darvish deal. He made his MLB debut on August 30th against the Colorado Rockies, where he fanned four batters in five innings. The former Ranger has been clocked at 100 MPH with his heater and generates a ton of break with his 12-6 curveball and slider.

Jimmy Kerrigan hails from Philadelphia; he started his college career at Temple before going to Virginia Commonwealth for his final two years. Kerrigan was not drafted, but after a dominant start to his professional career in the Frontier League, he was signed by the Minnesota Twins. In the Twins system, he showcased his power, even hitting 19 home runs in Triple-A Saint Paul in 2021. In 2022 he was with the Kane County Cougars, belting 27 home runs and batting to the tune of .304.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are taking a trip North and looking to take a bite out of the big apple. They will visit the Long Island Ducks for their midweek and for their weekend series, they will be taking on the Staten Island FerryHawks. The Crabs will be heading into the week in first place as they are 23-15 in the second half.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.