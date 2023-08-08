ALPB Bullpen, August 8, 2023

The Week Ahead: So. Maryland enters the week with 998 wins in its 15th year in the Atlantic League... The Blue Crabs travel to Long Island for a midweek series before heading to Staten Island on the weekend... The War of the Roses resumes with Lancaster visiting York in a midweek series as the two are separated by 1.5 games in the second half... Gastonia enters the week with the ALPB's longest current winning streak at three games and hosts Spire City before traveling to Long Island on the weekend.

The Week That Was: So. Maryland went 4-2 during the week to move into first place in the North Division... The Blue Crabs have won 10 of their last 13...York's Nick Raquet became the ALPB's first 10-game winner with an 8-3 win at Staten Island on 8/1... And then became the first 11-game winner with a 16-5 triumph over Spire City on 8/6.

Streaking: High Point's D.J. Burt has reached base in 42 straight games, the longest ALPB streak of the year and the second-longest since 2019 behind Carlos Franco's 50-game streak with York in 2022... Lexington's Logan Brown owns a 14-game hitting streak... York's Ryan January has homered in three straight contests... Long Island's Al Alburquerque has a streak of 25 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run... High Point's Ryan Dull has converted all 16 save opportunities this year.

Walk-offs: Gastonia walked off Lexington 9-8 on 8/4 when Alexis Olmeda singled to score Calvin Butler.

Grand Slams: High Point's Ben Aklinski vs. Gaston on 8/1, his third of the year... Lancaster's Wilson Garcia vs. Staten Island on 8/4...York's Richard Urena vs. Spire City, 8/6.

Milestones: Lew Ford knocked an RBI double in the third inning at High Point on 8/4 to drive in his 500th career Atlantic League run... Spire City's David Kubiak earned his 38th all-time ALPB win with a 9-7 victory over York on 8/5 by striking out nine in six innings.

Homers: Atlantic League teams have set league records for home runs in each of the last two seasons... In 2021, the eight teams accounted for 1,185 homers in 479 games, an average of 2.47 per game... In 2022, 10 clubs blasted 1,354 home runs in 659 games, an average of 2.06 per contest... This year, ALPB teams have 1,107 homers in 440 games, an average of 2.52 per game... The league is on a pace to hit 1,585 home runs in 2023 and eclipse last year's mark.

Midweek Marvels: Staten Island's newly-acquired Yoshi Tsutsugo got off to a great start with six hits in his first 12 at-bats... Charleston's Diego Goris hit .600 (6-for-10) in the series at Lancaster... Long Island's Joe DeCarlo hit three homers at Spire City and scored seven runs... Leobaldo Cabrera of Spire City had eight hits vs. the Ducks... Long Island's Al Alburquerque saved a pair of games at Spire City.

Weekend Wonders: Charleston rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth to down So. Maryland 5-2 on 8/4... So. Maryland's Tony Dibrell fanned 10 Dirty Birds in eight innings of work 8/4... Staten Island's Chris Brito and So. Maryland's Khalil Lee each had three homers and eight RBI in their weekend series... Lancaster's Wilson Garcia smashed four extra base hits vs. Staten Island.

Team Efforts: Long Island overcame an 8-2 deficit to defeat Spire City 11-9 in extra innings on 8/2... York banged out 19 hits in an 11-3 win at Staten Island on 8/2... Lancaster hit six homers in a 14-4 win over Charleston on 8/3... York registered a nine-run fourth inning vs. Spire City on 8/6.

Pitching Plaudits: Charleston's Joe Testa won his sixth straight start with a 7-2 win at Lancaster on 8/1 but had the streak snapped in a loss at So. Maryland 8/6... Ryan Dull earned his 16th save in 16 opportunities vs. Gastonia on 8/1...Staten Island's Christian Capuano fanned nine York hitters in 6.2 innings on 8/3... Gastonia's Zach Mort won his 10th game with a 9-2 win over Lexington on 8/5.

Best of the Week: Staten Island's Yoshi Tsutsugo was 8-for-20 (.4000) with four homers and eight RBI on the week... Long Island's Alejandro De Aza hit .500 (8-for-16) during the week while So. Maryland's Khalil Lee and Spire City's Leobaldo Cabrera each had 11 RBI.

Long At-Bat of the Week: Spire City's Osvaldo Abreu popped out to first on the 11th pitch he saw from York's Pedro Vasquez on 8/4... It took Staten Island's Cristofer Ogando 11 pitches to strike out Lancaster's Trace Loehr on 8/6.

3 of a Kind Kevin Santa, Gastonia

Nick Beardsley, Staten Island

Owen Reith, Charleston

Schedule

Tuesday, Aug 8 Lancaster at York, 6:30

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35

Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35

Wednesday, Aug 9

Spire City at Gastonia, 11:35

Lancaster at York, 6:30

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35

Thursday, Aug 10

Lancaster at York, 6:30

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35

Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35

Friday, Aug 11

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30

High Point at Charleston, 6:35

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35

York at Lexington, 6:45

Saturday, Aug 12

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, Noon

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30

High Point at Charleston, 6:35

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35

York at Lexington, 6:45

Sunday, Aug 13

So.Maryland at Staten Island (DH), 1:00

York at Lexington, 2:05

High Point at Charleston, 4:05

Spire City at Lancaster, 5:00

Gastonia at Long Island, 5:05

BY THE NUMBERS

6

At-bats between triples for Long Island's Wilson Ramos this past weekend vs. High Point

21

ALPB players with 30 or more homers in a season, a number which now includes Lexington's Thomas Dillard

998ââ

All-time wins for Southern Maryland as the Blue Crabs aim to become the sixth ALPB club with 1,000 all-time wins

2,463

MLB at-bats for Long Island's Wilson Ramos in between his two career triples, on 5/20/11 and 8/15/18

