Former Jayhawk Rackoski Signs with Monarchs

February 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Sean Rackoski with the Sioux City Explorers

(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Sioux City Explorers) Sean Rackoski with the Sioux City Explorers(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Sioux City Explorers)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A former Kansas Jayhawk with Triple-A experience is joining the Kansas City Monarchs' pitching staff. Sean Rackoski has signed with the four-time league champions, the Monarchs announced Thursday.

Rackoski, 29, was one of the American Association's top relievers in 2023 with the Sioux City Explorers. Serving as the X's closer, he posted a 2.17 ERA and 1.15 WHIP while finishing second in the league with 20 saves.

"Sean Rackoski's competitive nature really stands out to me," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He always wants the ball, and he has what we think is plus stuff. He'll be an asset to our pitching staff."

The Monarchs open their 2025 season on May 9 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

The right-hander played three seasons at KU, beginning the 2017 campaign as the Jayhawks' Friday night starter.

Rackoski signed with the Blue Jays as a free agent out of college and made it to Triple-A in the Blue Jays' system with Buffalo in 2022. He owns a 4.34 ERA and 9.3 K/9 across four minor-league seasons.

After his impressive 2023 with the Explorers, Rackoski played winter ball in Mexico, where he earned a 2.33 ERA as the closer for Mayos de Navojoa.

Rackoski's most recent pro action was in the Mexican League, where he made 11 total appearances for Puebla and Oaxaca in the 2024 campaign.

A native of Arizona, Rackoski now makes his home in the Kansas City area.

"We've had great success with our players that lived here in Kansas City, and helped us win," Calfapietra said. "I think there is a true comfort level when you have an opportunity to play professionally at home."

The Monarchs have 12 players signed for the upcoming season, including five returners from their 2024 squad.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 6, 2025

Former Jayhawk Rackoski Signs with Monarchs - Kansas City Monarchs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.