Former Ice Bear Rey Named World Juniors Official

Former Knoxville Ice Bears defenseman John Rey

Former Ice Bears defenseman John Rey has been named a linesman for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament is set to begin Sunday in Alberta, Canada and run through January 5.

Rey played in 37 games for Knoxville during the 2016-17 season. He scored four goals and had eight assists for 12 points while also adding 39 penalty minutes. He appeared in 29 games for the Birmingham Bulls the following season and also played 23 games with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

Rey is one of 24 officials for this year's tournament and one of five Americans. Eight different countries are represented in this year's pool of officials. The United States is the No. 1 seed and the defending champion. It will face Slovakia to open the preliminary round Sunday in Red Deer.

