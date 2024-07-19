Former HarbourCats Lead the Way as Mavericks Win 8-6

VICTORIA, B.C. -- The Victoria Mavericks held on to beat the Victoria HarbourCats 8-6 in the final exhibition game of the season,

The Mavericks took the lead in the first inning courtesy of an Austin Russell single, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The Mavericks doubled their lead in the fourth inning through a Josh Walker home run, making it 2-0.

Mavericks starter Fynn Chester faced the minimum through three innings, striking out four. Chester was one of nine former HarbourCats suiting up for the Mavericks tonight, the group of ex-Cats also including Russell and Walker.

Kerim Orucevic (UCSD) drove home Sky Collins (Fresno State) with a hard-hit single in the bottom of the fourth to get the Cats on the board. Cam Schneider (Fresno State) hit into a fielder's choice to tie up the ballgame at 2-2. A wild pitch and defensive mishap in right field added two more runs, giving the HarbourCats a 4-2 lead.

Jack Finn (Illinois State), Garrett Villa (Angelo State), Brooks Brewster (Panola College), and Jacob Thompson (Minot State) all pitched an inning each for the Cats.

Mavericks shortstop Jay Willow hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth to level the score at 4-4.

The Mavericks continued piling on runs in the seventh inning adding three more to give them a 7-4 lead.

The visitors increased their advantage through a Lance Burrows double in the eighth making it 8-4.

A Josh Cunnigan (Seattle) popup dropped between the Mavericks catcher and pitcher in the bottom of the eighth which allowed two runs to score cutting the deficit in half.

Luke Hayhow (Hawaii), Mason Chamberlain (Missouri Valley), Jalen Sami (Golden Tide), Brett Harvey (Puget Sound), and Dustin Davidson (Brookhaven) also pitched an inning each for the HarbourCats.

The Cats could not rally in the ninth inning, losing tonight's game 8-6.

The HarbourCats begin a six-game road trip Friday against the Ridgefield Raptors. After a three-game set in Ridgefield, the Cats visit Port Angeles to take on the Lefties. The HarbourCats return home on July 26 against the Kamloops NorthPaws. It's Kids Free Weekend! Thanks to Peninsula Co-op, all children 12 and under get free tickets! Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327.

