Former Growler David Hensley a World Series Champion

Kalamazoo, MI - Former Growler David Hensley is a World Series Champion after the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series. Hensley debuted with the Astros on August 27th of this year. Appearing in two games during the World Series, Hensley collected two hits over his seven plate appearances. Over the course of the regular season, Hensley appeared in 16 games for the Astros, where he hit held a .345 batting average with one home run, one triple and five RBI.

The former San Diego State Aztec spent his 2016 summer with the Growlers. He played 35 games for Kalamazoo that year.

